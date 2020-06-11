Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,167,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 262,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 67,515 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,344 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBMD opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $226.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. Howard Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Carpenter, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Insiders purchased a total of 6,783 shares of company stock worth $77,047 over the last three months. 18.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

