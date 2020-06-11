Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of MYE opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.48. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael P. Mcgaugh purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $303,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $355,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

