Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 724.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after buying an additional 557,806 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 570,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 86,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 84,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $965,033.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $58.22 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

