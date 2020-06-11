Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 906,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 241,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,698,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

ESPR stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

