Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 330,441 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth about $6,819,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.78 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

