Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in X Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in X Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised X Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

X Financial stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. X Financial has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $95.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that X Financial will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

X Financial Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

