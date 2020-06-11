Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qiagen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Qiagen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,067,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Qiagen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,135,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

QGEN stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen NV has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

