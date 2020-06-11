Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Manhattan Bridge Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.65. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 60.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

In other news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,440. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOAN. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

