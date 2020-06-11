Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,446 COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 334.65% and a negative net margin of 404.33%. Analysts anticipate that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

