Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,618 Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 52.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 576,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 133,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Aravive Inc has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.36). On average, research analysts forecast that Aravive Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

ARAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aravive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.