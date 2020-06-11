Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.