Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,085,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,507 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

NYSE EIX opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

