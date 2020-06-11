Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 73,830 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 73,830 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $185.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASC. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

