Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 21.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 97,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of Twin River Worldwide stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $711.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.16. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $32.30.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

