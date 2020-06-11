Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $109.95 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $115.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

