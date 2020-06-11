Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 28,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 33,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCUS opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.31. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

