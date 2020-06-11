AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AHCO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $724.64 million, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

