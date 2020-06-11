Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.