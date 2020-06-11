Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Shares Up 0.6%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, 582,181 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,318,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARPO. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) by 153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.00% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

