Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,200,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $31,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 663,620 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $16,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Oxtoby acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIMT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. The company’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

