AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Daniel Kerzner Sells 6,000 Shares

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,263.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Kerzner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlarmCom alerts:

On Thursday, April 2nd, Daniel Kerzner sold 1,745 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $64,774.40.

Shares of ALRM opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $61.27.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AlarmCom by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Man Group plc increased its position in AlarmCom by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AlarmCom by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,324,000 after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AlarmCom by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.