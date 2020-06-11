Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Position Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 8,181.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alkermes by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 376,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 931.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 99,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 94,688 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alkermes by 30.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,094.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,250 shares of company stock worth $4,701,938. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.