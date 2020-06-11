Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Holdings Trimmed by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on Y. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.75.

Alleghany stock opened at $561.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $517.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $670.13.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.