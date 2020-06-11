Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 1,419.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Altice USA by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 29,458,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428,458 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,105,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 231.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,971,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,340,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.92. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 381,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $9,885,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,119,771.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,233,177 shares of company stock valued at $30,953,419. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

