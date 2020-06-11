Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

AIMC stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

