Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $663.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($5.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($5.22). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of ($70.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $108,092.75. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 194.8% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 659,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 435,978 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,022.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.