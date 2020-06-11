American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD stock opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.34.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.