Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMKR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of AMKR opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $49,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,729.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amkor Technology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

