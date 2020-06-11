Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.46). Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANF opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $769.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

