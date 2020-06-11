Analysts Anticipate American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $2.01. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.86.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in American Tower by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in American Tower by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in American Tower by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $2,700,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $265.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day moving average is $233.79. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

