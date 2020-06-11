Analysts Anticipate Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.44). Chiasma posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.52. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chiasma by 799.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

