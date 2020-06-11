Analysts Anticipate XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for XP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XP.

Get XP alerts:

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $391.79 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. XP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

XP stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. XP has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XP. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in XP in the fourth quarter worth $211,860,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in XP in the fourth quarter worth $210,213,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in XP in the fourth quarter worth $198,944,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in XP by 76.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,687,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in XP in the fourth quarter worth $94,368,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XP (XP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.