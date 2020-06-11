Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.20. Leidos reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Shares of LDOS opened at $104.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,052,000 after buying an additional 203,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,089,000 after buying an additional 102,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,219,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Leidos by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after buying an additional 470,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.