Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.17. Retail Properties of America posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 373,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 564,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 440,388 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

