Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Shares of CG stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.33 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,620,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $310,365,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,980,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 709.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 806,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after acquiring an additional 782,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 494.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 775,861 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 681,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.