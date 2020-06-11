ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANIP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANIP opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.94 million, a PE ratio of -231.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.