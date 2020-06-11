Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AON by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $289,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,202,000 after purchasing an additional 879,207 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 15,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 754,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AON by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,773,000 after purchasing an additional 722,044 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $761,100. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $193.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.90. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

