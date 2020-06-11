Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ Largest Position

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Apple were worth $44,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $352.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $354.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,523.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.