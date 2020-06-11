ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 54,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 171,181 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $2,974,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,242.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $154,700. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

