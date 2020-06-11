Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) CEO Joseph E. Payne Buys 1,000 Shares

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) CEO Joseph E. Payne acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $593.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 3.18.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. WBB Securities lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 740.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.