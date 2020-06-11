Argus Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $350.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by analysts at Argus from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.27.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $315.04 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 476,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,980,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6,326.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 48,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

