Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $283.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.37 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

