B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) Insider Daniel Topping Acquires 2,283 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping purchased 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £4,657.32 ($5,927.61).

On Monday, March 30th, Daniel Topping purchased 1,878 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,079.92 ($3,919.97).

BPM opened at GBX 220 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a 1-year low of GBX 133 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 314 ($4.00). The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 185.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 224.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a GBX 2.22 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

