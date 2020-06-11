B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $108,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,636.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 9,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $213,966.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 968,775 shares of company stock worth $3,939,347. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RILY stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of ($0.21) million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

