Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Trading Up 2.4%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $12.84, 17,447 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 323,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $609.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $89,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $93,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

