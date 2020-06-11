Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.43. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,213,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,340,000 after buying an additional 571,442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 21,817.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 359,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 357,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 171,289 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

