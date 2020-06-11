Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 15,632 Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 248,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

