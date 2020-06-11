Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of UFP Technologies worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

UFPT stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $351.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

