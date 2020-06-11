Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Model N worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Model N by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Model N by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 66,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Model N news, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $29,863.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $938,627. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Model N Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

