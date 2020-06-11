Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of RMR Group worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RMR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.35. RMR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut RMR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

